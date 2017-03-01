The Senate on Wednesday, March 1 unanimously confirmed Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen’s name was forwarded to the Senate on February 8 for confirmation as a substantive CJN by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He has been leading the country’s judiciary in acting capacity since November 10 when he was so appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the retirement of Mahmud Mohammed.

Mr. Onnoghen, 67, was born in Kruiku Town, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He bagged his Law degree from the University of Ghana, Legon, in 1977 before his BL certificate at the Nigerian Law School in 1978.

He started his career as a Pupil State Counsel in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, in 1979, after which he ventured into private practice.

In 1989, he returned to public service as judge in the High Court of his native Cross River State.

He joined the federal judicial service in 1998 as Justice of the Court Appeal, a position he held until 2005 when he was elevated to the Supreme Court.