The nominations of Six members of the board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission were on Tuesday confirmed by the Senate.

They are Sanusi Garba (North-West) as vice-chairman; with Nathan Rogers Shatti (North-East), Moses Arigu (North-Central), Dafe Akpedeye (South-South), Frank Okafor (South-East) and Musiliu Oseni (South-West) as commissioners.

The nominee for the chairmanship of the commission, Prof. Akintunde Akinwande, was however dropped due to his absence from the screening by the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

The committee recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari present another nominee to replace Akinwande.