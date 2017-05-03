The ministerial nominations of Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan were today, May 3 confirmed by the senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded the names as replacements for James Ocholi, former minister of state for labour and productivity, who died in a road crash, Amina Mohammed, former minister of environment, who is currently at the United Nations.

The nominees fielded questions from the senators at the confirmation hearing.

They were confirmed when their nominations were put to a voice vote by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Stephen Ocheni who is from Kogi State is to replace the Late James Ocholi while Hassan Suleiman will take the place of Amina Mohammed.