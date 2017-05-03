Contractors allegedly paid over N500m in kickbacks to a company linked to the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal according to the final report of the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East.

An interim report, late last year, had indicted Lawal for due process violation in award of contracts under Presidential Initiatives on North East (PINE)

The over N500m discovered by the committee was paid to Rholavision Engineering Limited.

The report presented by the chairman of the committee Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), to Senate at plenary yesterday is expected to be considered today.

Recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee investigating allegations against Lawal last week requested the Senate to produce relevant documents on the matter.

In the final report, the Sani panel submitted that N507m was paid into Lawal’s company account by seven PINE contractors.