Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been issued a two-week ultimatum by the Senate to ensure submission of the budgets of 31 public establishments, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Nigerian Ports Authority, to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Senate, following a motion by the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah on Wednesday, May 17 also resolved that the concerned agencies should stop further spending pending compliance.

Many Senators, including Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu; Solomon Adeola, APC-Lagos; George Sekibo, PDP-Rivers; James Manager, PDP-Delta; Barnabas Gemade, APC-Benue, took swipe on the agencies for disregarding the law and spending “trillions”, in sum, without appropriation.