The Petroleum Industry Governance bill which seeks to reform the nation’s oil and gas industry was today, May 25, passed by the Senate after about seventeen years of consideration.

The PIGB is the first of four bills that replaced the well-known Petroleum Industry Bill, which suffered setbacks in two consecutive legislative tenures.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the plenary on Thursday, said the lawmakers had broken the jinx of passing the bill.