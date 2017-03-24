The Senate yesterday rejected two out of the 47 non-career ambassadorial nominees sent for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two rejected are 82-year old Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and 59-year old Daodu Igbekele Jacob from Ondo State. The Senate, however, confirmed 45 nominees.

The Senate has however given reasons why two nominees were rejected.

On the 82-year old Nsofor, the report said: “The nominee has served mostly in the academia and the legal profession, both here in Nigeria and abroad. Although he was calm at the screening, he looked frail and tired. His responses to the issues raised were either not answered or devoid of details and mostly satirical.

“The committee hereby rejects the nomination of Hon Justice S.A. Nsofor to the Senate for confirmation.”

On the second rejected nominee, the report said: “Although the nominee has acquired experience from his previous work places, his responses during the screening exercise did not have direct bearing to the issues raised and were not satisfactory to the committee’s expectation. Besides, there is an adverse report on the nominee’s suitability for appointment as ambassador.”

The committee therefore recommended for his rejection, which the Senate adopted.