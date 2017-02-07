Spokesperson of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi says the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to extend his 10-day vacation in UK.

Mr. Sabi who made this known on Tuesday said that the letter did not specify when the president would return to the country.

“You will recall that we received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari before suspending plenary to attend to the budget.

“In the letter dated January 18, he informed the senate that he was proceeding on a 10-day vacation and for medical checkup.

“He also stated very clearly that in his absence, the Vice President will be in charge of the affairs of the country.

“We are also in receipt of a second letter informing us that he is extending his vacation because in the course of the routine checkup, his doctors recommended more checkups-octors recommended more checkups,“ he said.

The spokesman said that the senate would deliberate on the letter upon resumption on February 21.