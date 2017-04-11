The Senate on Tuesday, April 11 halted the planned extradition of Senator Kashamu Buruji to the United States over drug allegations against him.

The decision was taken following the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions report which said that there were various cases pending against Senator Buruji Kashamu over drug allegation in various federal high courts in Nigeria.

It added that it was counter productive for Kashamu to be extradited to the United States of America when the matter has not been exhausted in courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

The petition of planned extradition from TRLP Chambers, a private legal firm, on behalf of Senator Kashamu averred that: “It was wrong for the former Chairman of the NDLEA, Mr, Ahmad Giade and the Attorney General of the federation to order Kashamu’s extradition at the request of the United States.”

The Senate finally granted the recommendation that cases already pending in various courts be exhausted before any action.