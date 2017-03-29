The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay was on Wednesday, March 29 summoned by the Senate over comments credited to him, wherein he described the Red Chamber as a place harbouring “people of questionable character.”

He cited the refusal of the Senate to confirm the 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded to them.

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, moved the motion and it was carried by other members. Two other lawmakers, Ahmad Lawan, Senate Leader and Peter Nwaoboshi, who spoke, agreed too.

The erudite Professor who has, in recent times, taken on the Senate, is to face the Ethics committee, where he is expected to produce names of lawmakers with questionable character.

The matter has been referred to Ethics committee and is expected to report back within four weeks.