Senate Magu

Following the refusal of the Senate to confirm the 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners forwarded to them by President Muhammadu Buhari over his reluctance to remove Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, mixed reactions have trailed the senate’s refusal.

Recall Magu has been denied confirmation twice by the Senate based on DSS Reports on the two separate occassion he appeared before the upper chamber to be screened.

Below are the reactions;