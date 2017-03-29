Following the refusal of the Senate to confirm the 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners forwarded to them by President Muhammadu Buhari over his reluctance to remove Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, mixed reactions have trailed the senate’s refusal.

Recall Magu has been denied confirmation twice by the Senate based on DSS Reports on the two separate occassion he appeared before the upper chamber to be screened.

Below are the reactions;

On Ibrahim Magu versus Senate saga who has the final say Saraki led Senate or executive led by PMB?

I am watching with keenly. — Adabanija Qomarudeen (@AdabanijaQomaru) March 29, 2017

Some media reported that Saraki promised to destabilize PMB’s govt in 72hrs if nothing is done on Magu & Hamid Ali. This could be the move. — I have Shoes™ (@abubakar47i) March 29, 2017

Magu terrorising us because we disqualified him ~Senator You disqualified him because many of you are facing allegations of corruption. pic.twitter.com/epky2wYETk — Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) March 28, 2017

@sweetfm1071 gentlemen of d press, how long will Magu continue 2 be in office in acting capacity if Senate refuse to confirm him? — Lawal Monsuru (@monlawal2012) March 29, 2017

The Senators say that Mr Magu has been terrorizing them since they rejected him. Did they reject him coz they did not want to be terrorized?

Dino. Magu. Drama upon drama, like gladiator matches to keep the people entertained, distracting them from the stark reality. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 28, 2017

If DSS is saying magu is corrupt then I still believe pmb isn’t in control of this govt. He doesn’t seems to know what to do @sweetfm1071 — Akinyemi micheal (@akinyemimmm) March 29, 2017

Nigerian Senate @NGRSenate refuse to confirm INEC #REC because the monster in power @MBuhari refused to sack EFCC #MAGU. Lolz@Amaka_Ekwo — OGBUU ONYINYECHI LAW (@LAWNWADE) March 28, 2017

The fact that most Senators want Magu out means they guy is doing a good job. Nigerian Senators will never unite for anything good. — M. Malumfashi (@Ya_waliyyi) March 28, 2017