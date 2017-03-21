Following the alleged seizure of a bulletproof car purportedly owned by Senate President Bukola Saraki, the senate has reacted by directing its committee on ethics and privileges to investigate the alleged seizure.

The car was reportedly seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of which comptroller-general, Hameed Ali, had been locked in a face-off with the senate.

Recall the red chamber had summoned Ali to appear before it in uniform over the customs’ planned enforcement of duty on old cars.

But the customs chief appeared before the senate in civilian attire. He was subsequently ordered out of the chamber with an order to get a uniform.

However, there were insinuations that the senate was being hard on Ali because the customs had seized a sport utility vehicle (SUV) of Saraki.

On Tuesday, Ali Ndume, a senator from Borno state, raised a point of order asking the upper legislative chamber to investigate the allegation.

He said Nigerians were insulting the senate over the matter.

He also asked the senate to investigate allegations of certificate forgery against Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi west.

After listening to the motion, deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, referred it to the committee on ethics and privileges, and he directed it to submit its report in four weeks.