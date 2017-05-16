Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated that the Senate will pass the Whistle Blower Protection Bill in July 2017.

The Former Kwara State Governor made this known at the launch of “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”, a book written by Senator Dino Melaye on Monday, May 15 in Abuja.

He said when backed by legislation, whistle-blowing would have greater value “and it is hoped that we can pass it before July this year”.

According to him, other anti-corruption legislation being considered by the Senate include the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Special Anti-Corruption Court, which will be done through constitutional amendment and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill.