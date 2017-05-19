The alleged lopsided recruitment recently carried out by the Department of State Services is set to be investigated by the Senate who yesterday, May 18 endorsed the move by its committee on Federal Character and Inter- Governmental Affairs to carry out the operation.

The decision of the Senate followed a point of Order 43 by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator Tijani Kaura (APC, Zamfara North), who informed the senate that his committee has been inundated with petitions, adding that it was prepared to open a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said that his committee based on petitions received from concerned Nigerians on recent recruitment carried out by DSS, resolved to probe the exercise considered to be highly lopsided in favour of a particular state and section of the country.

According to him, a total of 479 candidates were recruited into the DSS, out of this number, Katsina took a “lion share” of 51 slots more than those recruited from the South East. According to the Senate, probing the alleged lopsided recruitment by the DSS and taking needed steps thereafter, will go a long way in restoring the confidence of Nigerians on the principles of federal character required for such exercise on the basis of equity, justice and fairness.

In his remarks, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki who gave the Senate Committee the go ahead with the probe and update the Senate with its findings, said, “Your committee should please go ahead with the planned investigation on the alleged lopsided recruitment in DSS to right whatever wrongs that must have been committed in the general interest of all Nigerians.”