The upper chamber of the National Assembly has been urged to investigate the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye.

Former Senate Majority, Senator Ali Ndume made the call at the plenary on Tuesday, March 21 following an online news portal, Sahara Reporters’ report that Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmad Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

Ndume added that said similar cases in the National Assembly were probed in the past.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was asked to report back to the lawmakers in four weeks.