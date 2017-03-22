The showdown between the senate and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) seems to have taken another twist as the red chamber today, March 22 called for the resignation of the Customs boss.

The resolutions of the upper legislative chamber was sequel to prayers moved by Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south.

Ali was also declared unfit to hold public office and condemned a letter written by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Malami in the letter told the lawmakers that the comptroller-general could not appear before the lawmakers because the matter of his uniform was in court.

The resignation demand comes barely 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced its intervention in the row between Ali and the senate.

Ali fell out with the lawmakers after he was summoned to explain the rationale behind customs directive that vehicle owners should pay duty on their cars.

The senate asked him to appear before it in uniform on March 8, but he failed to honour the invitation on the grounds that he had a management meeting.

Not satisfied with the reason, the senate issued a warrant mandating Ali to appear on March 16, and he honoured the invitation this time around, but in civilian attire.

This angered the lawmakers who sent him away and ordered him to return in uniform at 10am on March 22.

But, on Tuesday, Ali disclosed that he would not be at the senate, citing advice from the attorney-general of the federation as the reason for his decision.