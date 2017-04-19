President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Sen. Ajuji Waziri, who died on Monday.

The President’s condolence message was issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President. President Buhari joined the diplomatic corps and the National Assembly in mourning the demise of the former diplomat and lawmaker.

Buhari noted that the deceased worked assiduously to improve the conditions of his community and the country, as a public servant, who served in many capacities, The President extolled the humanity, integrity and purposefulness that Waziri brought into all his responsibilities.

He particularly acknowledged Waziri’s virtues in improving relations with Turkey, “which has over the years become one of Nigeria’s strong allies in the international community”. According to him, Waziri’s wise counsels, insight and forthrightness will be sorely missed by his community and the entire country. Buhari sympathised with his wife, former EFCC boss, Farida Waziri, the children, and the government and people of Gombe State. He prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.