Senator Gbenga Ashafa has advised youths in the country to fully engage themselves in farming instead of looking for white collar jobs.

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, said those days of white-collar jobs are over and added that aggressive farming was the panacea for food scarcity, the rising cost of foods and high dependency on imported items in the country.

Ashafa spoke on Thursday during a three-day training organised in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA) for 240 residents from local government areas and local council development areas in the senatorial district.

The senator stated that the training was aimed at helping the beneficiaries to identify business opportunities and financing SMEs, especially in the agricultural sector.

He said, “Days of Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil are over. We must now focus on new vistas of opportunity for our people in agriculture. If we agree on our obvious realities, we must then move quickly along the path of progress. SMEs are the most reliable means of livelihood now. The days of oil boom and white collar jobs are over.

“The lamentation about food scarcity and unemployment can be addressed if everyone embrace farming and explore the potential inherent in agriculture.”