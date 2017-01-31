Senator Isa Galaudu, Chief Of Staff to Senate President, Bukola Saraki has resigned his position, Daily Trust reports.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said Galaudu first mentioned his decision to step down for personal reasons last November.

According to a source, Galaudu who was a member of the seventh Senate resigned without stating any reasons.

It said that Saraki thanked the outgoing Chief of Staff for his commitment and dedication to duty while also directing the Deputy, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola to act in that position pending the appointment of a substantive Chief of Staff.