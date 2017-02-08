Senator Abu Ibrahim has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not sick but only exhausted by the problems affecting Nigerians.

Ibrahim who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs disclosed this on Tuesday and that those spreading the rumour that the President is sick has missed the point.

The lawmaker who is representing Katsina South in the Senate and also one of the closest Senators to Buhari reeled out issues that might have taken a toll on the President which include destruction of oil pipe line that has reduced production to almost half, fall in oil price that has affected the economy and led to recession, and the falling exchange rate that has affected the purchasing power of most Nigerians, adding that some of those talking about the falling exchange rate fail to also talk about what led to weak Naira against the Dollar.

Senator Ibrahim who noted that he has been in constant touch with President Buhari, said that he was actually with him the day the president left the country. Speaking to Journalists Tuesday when he was accosted at the National Assembly lobby, Senator Ibrahim said that every Nigerian is aware of the zeal and passion President Buhari came into office with, adding, “President Buhari will soon come back” noted that there was no need for Nigerians to be unduly apprehensive because Mr. President is not sick but exhausted by the weight of the problems the country is going through.” He however urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President to come home and continue his work to put the country in a better footing, adding that Nigerians have the right to list what they wanted the President to do when he is back home.