Senator Omoyele Omogunwa from Ondo State has urged the Senate to legalise corruption in the country.

The Senator who made this shocking call on Wednesday while speaking on the floor of the red chamber lamented that corruption was pervasive in the country. He argued that it should be “legalised”.

He said there was corruption in the judiciary, and even within the anti-corruption ‎agencies.

He said if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use them in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.

Omogunwa reportedly said this while making his contributing to the debate on the 2017 budget.

He added that the performance of the 2016 budget should be examined first before that of 2017 is determined.

The official twitter handle of the senate also confirmed Omogunwa’s suggestion, writing: “Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn’t have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption should be legalised/liberalised then.”