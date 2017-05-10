Members of the Nigerian Senate have denied the notion that corrupt practices are more prevalent in the Legislative arm of Government.

The lawmakers instead suggested the menace is more pronounced at the executive.

In their contributions, following a motion, by Dino Melaye, on alleged abuse of law in procurement process by the Bureau of Public Procurement, the two lawmakers, Matthew Urhoghide and Bala Na’Allah, pointed accusing finger at civil servants in the executive branch who, according to the senators, are responsible for contract frauds.

“We are aware that 70 per cent of the recoveries have come from the doorstep of the executive,” said Mr. Na’Allah, the Senate Deputy Leader. “So, the preventive measures should be targeted at that arm of government.”

He also said: “You look at the nature of the offence before you determine the control strategy. Happily enough, with what we have heard and seen today, you can convincingly say that the entire recoveries associated with this country today have depicted that over 70% of what have been alleged to have been recovered by the EFCC and ICPC were recovered from the executive arm of government.”

Mr. Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi) alleged that civil servants handle government projects through their companies or fronts, and canvassed a legal deterrence to stop that.

“What measures have been put in place to make it practically impossible for what has been recovered not to be stolen?” the lawmaker said.

Similarly, Mr. Urhoghide (PDP-Edo) said “civil servants are corrupt” and “they award contracts to themselves”.

Unfortunately, he lamented, the view held by the public is that “we participate in the procurement process”.

He said not only do civil servants compromise the system to award contracts to themselves, they also execute substandard projects.