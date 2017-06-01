The Federal High Court has given the Federal High Court sitting called on to revoke the bail granted Nnamdi Kanu in seven days for flouting his bail conditions.

The South East Peoples Assembly, SEPA, made the call in a letter dated May 31, signed by its President, Prince Chukwuemeka Okorie.

SEPA appealed to the Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, to revoke Kanu’s bail because he was struggling for relevance and had continued to flout the conditions attached to his bail.

The letter reads, “Obviously, the recklessness with which he made media statements and even organised the ‘Sit at Home and Stay Indoor’ protest to mark the so called BIAFRA HEROS DAY on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 is a threat to the unity, security and peace of Nigeria as a sovereign nation.

“We have no iota of doubt that he is trying to push our dear country Nigeria into an unnecessary precarious situation for his personal agenda and those of his paymasters.

“Sir, our decision to write this demand letter to your good office at this time is to forestall another civil unrest in Nigeria, particularly around the Igbo speaking region.

“As you well know, the struggle by Kanu to be relevant under the guise of actualisation of Biafra does not enjoy the support of right thinking Igbo people both at home and in diaspora.

“That he suddenly addresses himself as the Supreme Leader of Biafra points to how arrogant and disrespectful he is to legitimately constituted authority in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The pertinent question on our minds as stakeholders is: Has Kanu been consistent in providing the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis since he was granted bail?

We fear that if Kanu is not tamed by Your Lordship as a matter of urgency, the IPOB may create a situation where it becomes difficult if not impossible for genuine development to take place in the South East under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“History has taught us that the Civil War of 1967-1970 started gradually and later turned out to be something that caused our people unimaginable losses.

“We cannot afford to fold our arms this time and allow a stooge imported from the United Kingdom by stark enemies of Nigeria to maintain a state of belligerence against the nation and keep the name of Igbo people in the news for the wrong reasons.

“At the SEPA, our very mission is that we believe in the truth and can on the strength of this declare that the temporary freedom being enjoyed by Kanu has been abused. Therefore, we join the other patriotic Nigerians in urging Your Lordship to consider adopting the appropriate procedure to ensure that Kanu’s bail is revoked within the next 7 (Seven) working days.

“It may interest you to know that the whole world is watching how you have been faring to reposition the Federal High Court on the path of excellence and restore her lost glory.”

Recall that Justice Nyako had on April 25, granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra bail after he spent about a year and six months in detention

The judge had order among others that Kanu must never grant any press interview pending the outcome of his trial.

Noting that Kanu should not be in a gathering of more than 10 persons, the judge warned that the bail granted the IPOB leader would be revoked if any of the orders are flouted.

Kanu has on several occasion flouted the order by addressing the press and other gathering with people more than 10.