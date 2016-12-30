Tennis star, Serena Williams has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena revealed the proposal in a poem on a Reddit thread wrote:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/But by choice/ Down on knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”

The couple have been dating since at least late 2015, but have kept their relationship quiet, with the exception of a few Instagram posts.

Ohanian shared Williams’s Reddit post on his Facebook page with the message: “she said yes”. He also commented on her Reddit thread, writing: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet”.