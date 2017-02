Relatively known Film maker, Seun Egbegbe, is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.

This came six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he committed in Computer Village on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos confirmed the fraud.

Watch Video Below;