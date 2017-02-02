Barely two months after he was caught and arrested for stealing iphones, Seun Egbegbe is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of about N10 million at Gbagada.

This came six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he committed in Computer Village on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones.

With his previous trial adjourned to February 18, Egbegbe, it was gathered went to Gbagada with some of his friends under the guise that he wanted to change some dollars.

Witnesses who took to social media to share information on the incident claimed the producer lied that he was a medical doctor at Gbagada General Hospital, asking the BDC operator to come there for his money later.

But when he was unable to provide an identity card to support his claim, the operator was said to have raised an alarm, attracting others who had him beaten before handing him over to the police.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos confirmed the fraud.

