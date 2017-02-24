Nollywood producer, Seun Egbegbe and one Oyekan Ayomide have been granted bail of N5 million by the Federal High Court in Lagos for defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives at Gbagada in Lagos.

Ruling on their bail application today, the presiding judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo said they should be remanded in prison until they fulfill their bail conditions.

"Both accused should be granted bail of N5million with two sureties each in a sum of N2.5million. That is four sureties altogether. One of the sureties must be a civil servant who has attained level 16 while the other surety must be a land owner in any part of Lagos metropolis. The landowner must submit Certificate of Ownership of the landed property and while the civil servant must submit his international passport to the court. The four sureties must swear to an affidavit while the house and office addresses and telephone number will be verified by the court" she said.

Both men have been in police custody since February 2nd.