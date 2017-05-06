Seven persons were killed after two female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government area of Borno State, says Police Command on Friday, May 5.

Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Ibrahim said the attack took place on Thursday night.

“Yesterday at about 22.45 hours, two suspected female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and five others.

“Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses and injured persons were evacuated to General Hospital Konduga, and normalcy restored to the area.”