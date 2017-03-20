At least 14 people were injured when a passenger jet crash-landed at an airport in South Sudan’s north-western city of Wau on Monday, March 20.

Dozens of people are feared dead following the crash, according to local reports.

As many as 44 people were on board the small plane, belonging to a South Sudanese airline, when it split in two at about 3pm local time.

Despite local reports saying dozens of people were feared dead, an aid worker near the scene told Reuters: ‘No one died but there are a number of injured people right now.’

At least 14 people have survived the crash and have been taken to hospital.

‘Right now we have the ambulance which has just come out from the airport and we have received 14 patients being rushed to hospital in stable condition,’ said State Information Minister Bona Gaudensio.

Photos from the scene show fire engines dousing the wreckage.

A local official told BBC that the plan was coming from the country’s capital, Juba, when it crashed.

See more photos below;