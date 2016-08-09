A 52-year-old Zambian woman identified as Banda Yvonne, has openly confessed to having sexual intercourse with her son in order to maintain his riches.
She disclosed that she has had sex with her son, identified only as Abel every Wednesday for the past 14 years, and the day she stops, the boy will lose his wealth and die mysteriously.
Yvonne, a native of Ndola confessed to ZambiaWatchDog that she is the main pillar of her son’s success by offering her nakedness to him once a week as instructed by the witch doctor he got his riches from.
She was said to have once confessed in church and the pastor of Great Kingdom Church, Zambia, reportedly prayed for her.
But despite the confession and for fear that her son will suffer and die painfully, she reportedly went back to being the keeper of his riches and continued with the sexual relationship with her son.
Confessing to the newspaper, she said, “I have been sleeping with my son, Abel since 2002 when he started his transportation business which has grown tremendously and he now owns a fleet of trucks, buses and other small cars.
“We have sex every Wednesday and we do it at my house where the charm was buried.”
According to Yvonne, “the price is that, once I stop sleeping with him, all our hard earned wealth will vanish in thin air and my son will die a very painful death.”
This is terrible because of this touch and live world a mother can signed to go to hell na wa o.. …..
Jesus this is madness Why dnt u wait for God appointed time, wealth come from God and God alone hv that in mind
End time na waoo
Repent and fully accept christ.
Go for totally deliverance
bad family .God help us from bad money
What do u think will happen 2 ur son wen u die? U’re Satanic. Repent or else…
You did wrong Madam you have to stop this goat act and pray for God to forgive you being HE is the only that makes some one to become rich,dead or alive.
Dis is d problem of we Africans ! How on earth can we advance with all dese obnoxious terrible archaic demonic practices? Satan definitely has taken over dis woman & her son for d love of money! To hell with d two of Dem!
Evil in the land.God have mercy on us.
Even if your sin is as red as the scarlet, Jesus can forgive and wash you whiter than snow, just repent and forsake your sins and unto our God He will show mercy in Jesus name amen!!!
If Dis Woman Was Not Tired Of Dat Act, She Would’t Have Make Dis Confession. Let’s Encourage Her To Christ. Woman God Still Luv U Nd Ur Son.
U ND UR SON SHULD REPENT AND ACEPT JESUS CHRIST AND LET DE RICHES GO BUT TWO OF U LL NOT DIE.
MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON US
THE WOMAN AND THE SON, BOTH OF THEM NEED DELIVERANCE, AND ALSO PRAY FOR FORGIVENESS OF SIN,
may god dilive you
Ba nyaka dithapelo
MAY D GOOD LORD HAVE MERCY ON THIS WOMAN AND HER SON AND CHANGE THEM.
end of time
I DON NO WHAT TO SAY, GOD FORGIVE THEM.
wonders shall nvr end. repent woman, God still loves u
did is strange
is end time the bible said it,we that seeing and herring all time we should inbrace God ,but God that I we choose hail fire bcus of money, I s a devil hand work ,bt shall men profits to geen the Holl world and lose his soul
Let them repent by confessing that Christ is Lord.
What shall it profits a man, if he gain d whole world n loses his soul. What God cannot give no man can give.
nonsense
wonderful! may god grant dem bail
may GOD have mercy on both of you
the think the son could hv tink is dat what of his mother die during their aggrement with their witch doctor wht will happen to the weath since she is 52yr old age ples muna repent
No body should condemned them.why if God didn’t strike them Dead on the act, Who are you to judge if not Christ who died on the cross?Many of us are guilty of same or different Atrocities. there’s still hope and chances for Repentance and Almighty willpardon.
Every thing is coming to an end according to the words
God can forgive you only if you repent and never return to that sin again. You have to forgive youself aswell. Confess Jesus Christ with your mouth and from your heart. Do not fear or think He has not forgiven you. Then join a living church and let the prayerteam pray with you.God bless you.
In fact Egwudi just concluded the matter,
woman all nd ur son have to do is what Egwudi advised
inline with all that has advised u to repent.
In addition to that get a Bible for you and your son
study from it daily and follow God closely.
‘It is Finished’ (Jesus said).
and to all who still works iniquity don’t let your case
get worse. Repent and be saved.
God Loves Me, and God Loves You all.
God bless you.
this is inforgivable act.love of money is the begining of hail.
Her own has manifested let her seek God for mercy and forgiveness. God heal our land. Oh Jesus have mercy on us!!
Confess your sin, repent and turn to God.
Ps my ppple agreement is marriage. Can has nothing to offer: how many yrs is Adam and Eve b4 their marriage? Good xtain tell me. God will judge you 4 insulting some on as ur father:
it is unbeliveble,this is why black africans is always at back seat in the world stage for anything good, but be number one in all evil things in the world,we have to copy good things from the white guys,that is the way to go,MAY GOD HAVE MACY ON YOU AND YOUR SON.
Dis is a sign of d end time. We hav 2 b vry much careful bcos anytin can hapens bcos of money but 4 dose dat trust in deir God shal overcome. May God 4giv dis woman as far she has confess her sin b4 God.
Did she love her son or the money to continue flowing in. Of what important is the money compare to the son? I’m sure the mother was in the know of the implications of the charm from the onset. Infact, this kind of a woman doesn’t merit the name mother. You will surely pay for the evil 😈 and the abominable act that you and the so call son are into.
hmm, this terrible I pray that god should forgive you and your son
God will for give them or S.
may d good lord forgive u n ur son Amen
We ar all siner and live by his grace, he shall surely forgive u if u accept Christ as your personal lord and savior
for what shall it profit a man to gain the whole would and lose his life
Mumu woman,,,you still believe in witchman juju ..what is riches ??? ok what of if your son die s offfff.who will you maintain the wealth/riches?????
Very terrible!!! May God forgive them
satanic work
devil at work
God have mercy on them all
Her Excellency, madam witch, this is the worst a mother can do for a son. Why are you confessing? Well, I am yet to see repentance in you because you are still ready to do it over and over again as you have the fear your money will varnish and your miserable son will be sick and eventually die. Madam i strongly believe both you and your son are dead the moment you opened your legs for. what a shame.
What a shame
the word has come to an end
God will forgive u if only u can come back to God whole heartheredly
they should repent