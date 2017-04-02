Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has said that he rejoiced over the arrest and detention of US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.
The duo once had a face-off when the controversial journalist made a public post that Seyi Law’s daughter was obese.
Law, in an Instagram post, disclosed that he was very happy to hear that Kemi was arrested.
He said this would serve as deterrent to people who put out things on social media to malign others.
The comedian wrote, “I was one of the few who was happy when they heard Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo was arrested as I believed it will serve as deterrent to others who will just put out things to malign others.
“Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has never been entirely right and we must acknowledge that and instead of just going after the Pastor, we must ask that he should be kind enough to forgive
“I don’t know if what Madam Kemi wrote about the Pastor was true, but what if it is not, we know what it means to have your character questioned, nonetheless we plead for his forgiveness.
“We can’t force it and so we plead for his forgiveness.
“I have read from people shouting hell on the Pastor and I just laughed as I know what some would have done if it was them.
“Please don’t forget that we are Humans first before Pastoral call.
“I therefore, plead with whoever is behind the case against Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo to forgive for Christ’s sake.”
INJUSTICE for SALE – Nigeria Style!
(1) Seyi Law is a comedian whose job it is to make people laugh and in the process of making other people laugh Seyi Law would have offended yet other people with jokes that poke fun at their faults! Why should poking jokes at others an offence for which someone should be locked up in Prison without trial?
(2) Kemi Olunloyo is a journalist and blogger who entertain people who love to hear sordid gist about politicians and men of god (Satan for real). Why should revealing sordid details about people who fool the public with holier-than-thou image be an offence that should result in incarceration in Prison like a criminal without trial? It must be obvious that someone with the inside information about what went on between the Pastor and Iyabo Ojo must have given that information to Kemi and if the Pastor feel aggrieved he should have gone to court to seek redress for defamation – this is a civil matter and not a criminal matter. Instead the Pastor used his influence to get Nigeria Police to arrest someone in Ibadan and drive that person all the way to Portharcourt and locked up without trial. INJUSTICE for SALE.