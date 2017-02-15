Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, says Nigerians should be ready to see the president in Flesh very soon.

Shehu who said this in an interview with Channels TV yesterday when responding to a question on the possibility of Nigerians hearing President Buhari talk either via telephone or a broadcast said:

“As a matter of fact, they should be getting ready to see the President in Flesh. That would be as soon as possible”. He says he doesn’t have a date yet on when President Buhari will return to Nigeria “No I don’t have a date but I believe the President himself is looking forward to coming home to be with his own people. I don’t think he is enjoying any longer his extended days outside”.

He also responded to a question on whether the presidency will releasing the audio of President Buhari’s telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump yesterday February 13th.

“No I don’t think so. I don’t think it is permitted in diplomatic ties. I think if we had recorded Mr Trump in his conversation with President Buhari, it would have offended our diplomatic relationship and I don’t think Americans would have recorded it”

He disclosed that he has no information on whether President Buhari has received the test results that made him extend his vacation. According to him, if President Buhari had received them, he would have been on the plane back home.