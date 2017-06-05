The Federal Government has been urged to embrace dialogue rather than using military force to silence Biafran agitators.
Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District issued the advice on Sunday, June 4, in Kano shortly after his condolence visit to the wife of the late Mallam Aminu Kano, Malama Aishatu, the senator, insisted that the Biafra agitation should be handled with utmost care.
He argued that the only solution was the entrenchment of socio-political and economic reforms in the country.
The Biafran agitation, according to him, gathered momentum due to some fundamental issues and factors that had to do with the failure of the Federal Government to address some critical issues after the civil war.
Sani said, “Although after the civil war, we created institutions to foster unity and create sense of belonging, we failed as a nation to entrench the spirit of oneness and togetherness in the minds of the people.”
Sani noted that the country’s unity was not one that was premised on love and understanding.
“And that is the reason why a nation united by force is vulnerable and a nation united by justice is impregnable,” he added.
He said the forces igniting the Biafran agitation “are a new generation of young men and women, who have not experienced war and have not suffered from the war and have not seen the consequences of wars.”
Sani, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would not disintegrate, however, said the Federal Government should douse the Biafran agitation by carrying all parts of Nigeria along politically, economically, socially and culturally.
DEAR SENATOR SHEHU,CAN A LESSER FORCE OVERCOME THE STRONGER?NIGERIA CAN NEVER OVERCOME BIAFRANS AGAIN.SIR IT IS A PROMISE UNDER OATH FROM A ZIONIST TO YOU AND ALL ‘ONE NIGERIANISTS’. BIAFRANS ARE HERE TO RESTORE HER STOLEN MANDATE/STATE SINCE 1970 AND NO AMOUNT OF POLITICAL/ECONOMICAL WHATEVER CAN BE EXCHANGED WITH FREEDOM. SO IT IS LEFT FOR YOU AS A SENATOR TO ADVISE YOUR FELLOW NIGERIANISTS AND GOVERNMENT TO OBEY INTERNATIONAL LAWS ON INDIGENOUS PEOPLES RIGHTS AND FREE BIAFRANS. AGAIN, BIAFRANS HAVE NO REASON(S) WHATSOEVER TO REMAIN IN BRITISH CONTRAPTION/FRAUD AFTER 100YEARS AND ONLY BENEFITS SEEN ARE TERRORISM,FULANI HERDSMEN,MARGINALIZATIONS,DENIAL OF HUMAN RIGHTS,BRUTALITIES,HATRED FROM YORUBAS/HAUSA/FULANIS,CORRUPTION,NEPOTISM, ETC ETC. WE ARE BIAFRANS,GOD MADE IT SO AND WE ARE READY FOR IT #BIAFRA OR DEATH TO ALL THAT OPPOSE IT INCLIDING MBUHARI.#ZIONISTS/ZIONISM RISING IN WEST AFRICA.
God Is Punishing The Enemies Of Biafrans, Where Is Bokohari? Hospital, Where Is Abba Kay Kay? Hospital And Many Of Bokohari’s Minister? Hospital. God May Ur Will Be Done