Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that some officials are wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead so they can become the Vice President.

Since Buhari’s departure to the United Kingdom for medical vacation last month, Yemi Osinbajo has been Nigeria’s Acting President.

The president has since remained in the UK for health reasons with no official date of return announced and Osinbajo would emerge President should Mr. Buhari leave office before the end of their tenure.

Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, made his allegation against the unnamed persons on Sunday.

“Those peddling rumours of Buhari’s death are not distance enemies who by hook or crook want to be Vice President to Osinbajo but unfortunately they woefully failed because Buhari is coming back safely and healthy,” he said.

The senator who was speaking to reporters shortly after inspecting artefacts of Mallam Aminu Kano at Mumbayya House Centre of Democracy, Kano, said such aspiring persons would fail.

“Unfortunately for them, neither the Vice President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo, nor Buhari trusts them.

“Osinbajo is a trusted ally to his boss and he dislikes anything that would make him compromise the trust he enjoys”.