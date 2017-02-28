Majority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members have been described by Senator Shehu Sani as “vultures and hyenas” for refusing to declare their assets publicly.

The Kaduna Central representative in the Senate made the assertion over the weekend while touring the late Malam Aminu Kano Musuem in Kano State.

He noted that the failure of the President’s cabinet members to declare their assets shows that they do not believe in the current anti-graft war.

Sani urged the President to reshuffle his cabinet immediately he returns from the United Kingdom, UK, where he is currently on medical vacation.

According to him, “Buhari is an island in his government and by the time he is back, he needs to disinfect and fumigate his government because in his anti-corruption crusade, he is the only person who believes in the anti-corruption war, people within his corridors of power are simply Buhari in their faces, but anti-Buhari at hearts.

“Now, tell me, how a president (Buhari) who publicly declared his own assets; and apart from him and his vice-president, nobody, even within his own close kitchen cabinet or outside veranda cabinet could publicly declare their assets. This shows the disbelief in the style of his own life and his own manner of leadership. President Buhari is surrounded by vultures and hyenas.”