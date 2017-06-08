Senator Shehu Sani has joined in the criticism of a coalition of Northern youths who gave Igbos residing in the North a three-month ultimatum to vacate region.

Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the senate took to his Facebook page to voice his displeasure at the threat..

“No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group.This is a republic that has come to stay. In the past it overcame secession,ethnic and religious violence and shall always outlive those promoting it” .

Recall that the spokesperson of a Northern Coalition group, Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, Abdulaziz Suleiman, had ordered Igbos to vacate the region in three months.