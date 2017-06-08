Senator Shehu Sani has joined in the criticism of a coalition of Northern youths who gave Igbos residing in the North a three-month ultimatum to vacate region.
Sani who is representing Kaduna Central in the senate took to his Facebook page to voice his displeasure at the threat..
“No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group.This is a republic that has come to stay. In the past it overcame secession,ethnic and religious violence and shall always outlive those promoting it” .
Recall that the spokesperson of a Northern Coalition group, Coalition of Northern Youths, CNY, Abdulaziz Suleiman, had ordered Igbos to vacate the region in three months.
THEY ARE FOOLS WHAT IS SUPRISING ME IS THE LUKEWARM ATTITUDE OF THE NORTHERN ELDERS THEY KEEP MUTE AS IF NOTHING HAS HAPPENED. IF SUCH DECLARATION WAS PROCLAIM BY IGBO BY NOW ELDERS FORUM FROM HE NORTH SHOULD HAVE ASKED THEIR YOUTH TO TAKE OVER THE STREETS AND START KILLING NON HAUSAS.. THIS IS A KNOWN FACT, THEIR KEEPING QUIET ALSO MEAN THEY GIVE GO AHEAD TO ALL THESE CRIMINALS CALLED YOUTH FROM THE NORTH. THE SAME THING THEY DID WHEN BOKO HARAM STARTED NOTHING WAS DONE INSTEAD THEY WERE SUPPORTING THE BANDIT AT THE EXPENSE OF LIVES OF THEIR PEOPLE, WHO IS LOOSING NOW THE NORTH, THE SECURITY SITUATION NOW IS SO WORSEN THAT MAJORITY OF THEM ARE NOW FLOODING OTHER PART OF NIGERIA WHO COMPLAIN NOBODY. THE NORTH SHOULD KNOW THAT TO FIGHT TWO WARS IS DANGEROUS NOW BOKO HARAM AND THEY ARE STILL CALLING FOR ANOTHER ONE THEY WILL NOT SURVIVE IT. LET THEM SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SYRIA. I PITY YOU PEOPLE .THE NOTABLE PERSONALITY AIDING AND ABETTING THESE IDIOTS ARE ANGO ABDULLAHI ,TANKO YAKSSSAI ABBA KYARI ZAMFARA STATE GOVERNOR. IF THIS HAPPEN THAT IS THE END OF THE NORTH. REMEMBER TERRORIST ARE FINDING WAY TO TAKE OVER THE NORTH BY FORCE WHO CAUSED IT THE SAME NORTHERNER. WHO NA GO SUFFER.