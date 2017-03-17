Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has explained why the Senate refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Senate on wednesday rejected the re-nomination of Magu after the Department of State Services, DSS, reaffirmed its position that the acting EFCC chairman will constitute liability to the anti-corruption campaign of the administration because he lacks integrity.

While speaking when he received representatives of the National Association of Muslim Law Students in his office, Sani said, “Magu is a victim of the civil war between in the President’s kitchen cabinet. It is high time the President stood his feet to stop power blocs who are desirous of undermining and subverting his efforts”.

Advising the visiting students who asked him to talk to them on activism, he pointed out that the future of the country belongs to youth who should hold the leaders to account and be responsible.

The activist-senator also urged action against religious extremism and ethnic tension in the country.