The Chief Missioner Ansar-ud-Deen Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad has disclosed that super rich churches that do business must pay tax since they are dealing with public funds.

Below are excerpts from the interview Ahmad had with the PUNCH;

Do you think the regulations of the Financial Reporting Council are specifically targeted at churches?

I think nothing can be farther from the truth. Arguments or thoughts like that are very reckless, illogical and unfair. I am not a political apologist and I do not belong to any political party. This was a law that was enacted and passed during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan when a Christian, Senator David Mark, was the Senate President. At the time the law was passed nobody said anything; there was no complaint or call for public hearing.

It is common knowledge that some of these churches are super-rich with their total worth running into billions of naira, even billions of dollars. Some of them also have businesses. If they are involved in businesses, running universities and expensive secondary schools among other business ventures, then it is only fair for them to be taxed as other Nigerians are taxed.

Religion should not be a shield and nobody should hide under the cover of religion to evade tax. Also, it is said that every Sunday there are a number of bullion vans that go to certain churches to take up offerings (money contributed by congregants) and that’s a lot of money.

It is about responsibility. The only area that may appear contentious (in the FRC codes) is when government wants to directly regulate the administration of religions; that will be contentious.

What do you think about the tenure limit in terms of administration rule given by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria?

I think that is very reasonable. For example, we do not have that kind of problem in Islam and in Muslim organisations. So if you say anyone who is above 70 years or has spent 20 years – whichever comes first – should not be a member of a religious organisation’s board of trustees, that’s fine, at least you create opportunities for others. But if you say someone should not continue to be general overseer for more than 20 years, it is interference and that is bad and unnecessary.

There are churches where administrative and spiritual leadership or authorities are combined. A general overseer is the spiritual leader, administrative head, financial controller, and the chief executive officer; sometimes he is the treasurer. There is one individual like that who said he received a revelation from God to increase school fees and that anybody who was opposed to that would be dealt severely by God. Of course, we cannot allow things like these to continue.

Hasn’t the Federal Government set a bad precedent allowing Muslim organisations to kick against any law it is not agreeable to?

Well, the same thing will happen. But let us not be speculative. We must not incite one religious group against the other. You can imagine the kind of religious colouration that would have been given to this issue if the FRC codes had been signed and implemented by the current administration (of President Muhammadu Buhari).

Even as it is now questions are being asked; Jonathan didn’t implement the regulations (affecting religious groups) why is Buhari implementing it?

Our society needs to rise above this stupid narration. We must discuss matters intelligently and objectively too. The mass of the people will be emotional but those in position of authority have the responsibility to be truthful, analytical and factual.