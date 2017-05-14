Former Kano State Governor and a former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau has described Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a legend due to his political achievements.

Shekarau said “the humane nature and policies” Fayose, has endeared him to the people while “his political achievements have made him a legend.”

The former Minister added that the affection the governor shows to the people can be seen in the “numerous humane policies and projects Fayose is executing in the state.”

According to a statement on Saturday, May 13 by the Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, Shekarau spoke during a visit to Ado-Ekiti.

Shekarau, who was taken round some projects by Fayose, said he was overwhelmed by the close relationship between Fayose and the people of Ekiti.

He charged Nigerian leaders to emulate the Ekiti governor by identifying with their people and meeting their needs.

His words: “I am not surprised by the great performance of Governor Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti State.

“We were governors at the same time in 2003, though we were in different political parties, he did wonderfully well then too.

“I am impressed by the projects being executed by the governor despite the recession in the country and the small statutory allocations coming to the state”.

Similarly, Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Charles Yau Ilya, said he was happy at the projects and that what he saw on ground confirmed that the Ekiti governor was a true and real friend of the common man.

“This is my first visit to Ekiti State and I have heard a lot about Governor Ayodele Fayose.

“I am really happy that the governor is a living legend, whose love for the people of the state is duly reciprocated by the people who are showing their love for him too,” he said.