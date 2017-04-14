The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has accused Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike of recruiting former President Goodluck Jonathan to scuttle the party’s peace process.

He alleged that the two governors gave the former President the task of scuttling the efforts of the party’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson.

The former President had, on Thursday, April 6 last week in Abuja, organised the party’s stakeholders’ meeting, which ended in disarray.

Sheriff and members of his National Working Committee walked out of the meeting due to disagreements on how it should be conducted.

However, members of the sacked National Caretaker Committee of the party, headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and other stakeholders of the party were in attendance.

The Makarfi committee, which was sacked by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, has however taken its case to the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, April 13 Sheriff, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said Jonathan was lured into committing a serious breach of protocol that led to the failure of the exercise which was the intended outcome.

He said, “It was a thing of joy for the party faithful as they jubilated that indeed peace has returned to the party.

“But to the surprise of all, Wike and Fayose recruited the former President Goodluck Jonathan into a fake peace effort predetermined to scuttle Governor Dickson’s efforts.

“The result is that President Jonathan was lured into committing a serious breach of protocol that led to the failure of the exercise, which was the intended outcome.”

Sheriff also alleged that Wike sponsored the meeting (with Jonathan) with the sum of N50m.

He said, “The allegation that Wike spent a whopping N50m to host the last failed meeting with President Goodluck Jonathan is neither palatable nor is it acceptable.”

Sheriff further alleged that the governor had spent several millions in relation to the PDP case at the Supreme Court.

He said, “It is said that Wike paid $1m for legal fees to Markarfi’s attorneys in the ongoing Supreme Court matter and has disbursed $5m to unknown persons in relation to the Supreme Court case.

“He has been boasting that he bought his governorship Supreme Court judgment through someone (name withheld) in Suit No PHC/810/2016.”

The party chairman expressed concern with what he described as “needless spending” by Wike.

He added, “The party is worried that the amount of money Wike is spending needlessly is worrisome and a measure of unbridled profligacy intended to further smear the good image of the party.

“This money belongs to the people of Rivers State and it should not be misappropriated at the expense of the people to whom it rightfully belongs.

“Anybody partaking in the misuse of Rivers State money should be fully aware that it is blood money. We therefore call on party leaders and Nigerians to refrain from accepting these monies from Governor Wike in line with the spirit of our founding fathers.”