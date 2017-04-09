Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike have been given the greenlight to leave the Peoples Democratic Party if they are not ready to accept Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s National Chairman.

Ali Modu Sheriff who said this on Saturday, April 8 through his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh added that the party was not ready to collect money from the governors to fund the party, saying the former ruling party would not collect what he called “stolen money from the governors.”

He added that the party would not defend any of the governors when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission came after them on how they spent state money while in office and that the party was ready to move on without the governors who refused to join hands in rebuilding the party.

Ojougboh, who said he was already in the South-East, where he said the party was going to commence its nationwide mobilisation, specifically said both the governors of Rivers and Ekiti states, Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose, were free to leave the party if they so desired.

“We are moving on with the determination to reposition the party. We are not interested in the funding of the party from the governors. They are free to leave if they want to, especially Wike and Fayose,” he said.

“We are also not interested in their money. The party belongs to the people, they will finance it. So, if the governors want to withhold money from the party, they are free. We don’t receive stolen money. They have not been funding us and we are surviving.”