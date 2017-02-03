Security operatives in Borno State have been charged by Governor Kashim Shettima to arrest anyone linked to Boko Haram even if the are his children.

He disclosed this in a seven-minute video broadcast late on Thursday.

His state which has been the most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency has recorded deaths of about 20,000 people.

Shettima stated his Government will continue to provide the necessary support to the gallant military and security agencies and volunteers in their patriotic effort to restore peace and security in his ancestral land.

He continued by saying he is aware of parents that have exposed their insurgent biological children and handed them over to security forces to face justice and that “anyone factually suspected of despicable links with the Boko Haram and other criminals should face justice even if that person happens to be one of my three biological children.”