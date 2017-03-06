The South West region of Nigeria has been said to have benefitted more than any other region under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Adebayo Shittu who is the Minister of Information who disclosed this in a chat with Vanguard, further explained that except one, every state in the South West had a Minister.

According to Shittu, “I have come to be convinced, of all the zones that have benefited from the Buhari government, I want to believe that the South West is foremost in benefits and I will tell you why.

“Each of the six states of the South West except one has substantive ministerial appointee. Not only substantive ministerial appointees; ministers of key ministries.

“I am Minister of Communications which, over the last one year, has contributed more than 10 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). We have a three-in-one minister in Fashola (SAN), who controls power, works and housing.

“We have a Minister of Health in Professor Adewole and you know how important that ministry is. And again, we have a Minister of Solid Minerals, which is an economic hotspot for an emerging economy like Nigeria and that one is controlled by Dr. Kayode Fayemi from Ekiti.

“It is only Ondo that has a minister of state. And Ogun has the Minister of Finance in Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

“I mean I don’t know of any geo-political zone, which has that bunch of opportunities. So, in terms of equity, the South West has benefited more. It has never happened in the history of this country when you have a Federal Government with this crop of ministers coming from Yoruba land.”