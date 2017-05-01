Nigerians will beg President Muhammadu Buhai to re-contest in 2019, Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said.

Shittu said Buhari is like a father figure who is going to take Nigeria to a greater heights.

The minister said that under President Muhammadu Buhari, people now sit up even before he gives orders.

According to him, “We still have two years. But I want to assure you that by the grace of God, we would urge him to seek re-election because it is only once in a while that you get a father figure for a nation to move forward and attain greatness.

“He is unlike former President Goodluck Jonathan, who never, with due respect, symbolised anything for the country.

“Buhari’s body language is enough to compel people to do things rightly. In the area of finances, electricity and others. A lot of people have had to sit up even before he speaks. So, we need the father figure for a length of time for the country to get its act right to attain greatness under his leadership.”

Shittu who is battling for the Oyo state’s All Progressives Congress governorship ticket with about 16 others said he is confident he will emerge victorious.