The embattled former General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Church(AGC), Rev. Paul Emeka, has been held by the Police for certificate forgery and for parading himself as a professor of Theology. Emeka who was interrogated by the Force Criminal Investigation Department,Abuja, on Wednesday, may be arraigned in court on Friday. If convicted, he may be jailed for between 10 and 21 years. Recall Emeka was recently sacked as the leader of the AGC, and was also ex-communicated from the ministry for allegedly dragging the name of the church in the mud by instituting legal suits and using law enforcement agencies to witch-hunt some of their leaders. According to reports, Emeka was picked up by the IG Monitoring Team based on complaints from the National University Commission, which confirmed that his professorship certificate was fake. Emeka reportedly confessed to Police interrogators that he purchased the professorship certificate from one Prof. Okoro, who was deported from the United States to Nigeria.