A mother and her son have done the unthinkable – they have fallen in love with one another. And now they want to marry since the mom is six months pregnant and expecting her son’s first child.
Betty Mbereko (40), who was widowed 12 years ago, has been cohabiting with her first child, Farai Mbereko (23). She confirms that she is six months pregnant and that she has decided it is better to “marry” her son because she does not want to marry her late husband’s young brothers, whom she says are coveting her.
Betty stunned a village court last week when she said the affair with her son had begun three years earlier. She said after spending a lot of money sending Farai to school following the death of her husband, she felt she had a right to his money and no other woman was entitled to it.
“Look, I strove alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong. “Let me enjoy the products of my sweat,” she told the village court.
Farai said he was more than prepared to marry his mother and would pay off the ilobola balance his father had left unpaid to his grandparents. “I know my father died before he finished paying the bride price and I am prepared to pay it off,” he said.
“It is better to publicise what is happening because people should know that I am the one who made my mother pregnant. Otherwise they will accuse her of promiscuity.”
But local headman Nathan Muputirwa says: “We cannot allow this to happen in our village, mashura chaiwo aya, (This is a bad omen indeed).
In the past they would have to be killed but today we cannot do it because we are afraid of the police.” He warned them to break off their marriage or leave his village.
They chose the latter and have left the village for an unknown destination.
161 on “Shocking!! 40 Year Old Mother Who Is Sleeping With Her Son Is Now Pregnant For Him And Wants To Marry Him!!”
E 2 bad where a moda is gettin married 2 her son.i advice them to think be4 any decision
WHERE ARE THIS PEOPLE COMING FROM ,WHICH VILAGE ,I BEG
complement of the season.i was shocked when i read kind of this event.there is no account or any profile shown kind of this story since i was born. it’s unfortunte for our immediate environment to experence types of this eratic event .
If u have the idea to the way out on the challenges facing this country what have u try to do before now or suggested to the govt of the day and they have nt given u a listening ear.pls post.
I believe that Nigerian people will be improved if the government is truthful and make electricity permanent or constant power supply like other countries in the world. My reason is this:Apart from the attitude of some corrupt greedy men who call themselves politicians in Nigeria administrative system.our poverty started from power failure.people in Nigeria are hard working people but you can not be creative in darkness. People are ready to develop businesses on their own but is impossible in darkness and the wickedness of these politicians is that they still allow the fake bogus institution PH to be sending light bills to helpless poor citizens who sleep without light, Nigeria citizens spend money on fuel,diesel and mosquito coil. This money would have been used for other developments in their live. Let citizens and this new government try and make politic less attractive reduce the money involve it will help to know true servant in Nigeria politic.Let their salary be known by the public. Let their be check and balance in the system. All these are the work of greedy heartless politicians.look at water board they don’t supply water to the public is as if is not existing but they still employ workers and ask for federal allocations like our bogus local government workers
Simply an abomination!
Let nig government create industrial farms in each state example millet farm & beans in katsina state aquaculture in southwest heavy industrialise pig farm with export potentials & stop complaining about dwindling oil prices every day
May god for give them
The problem we Nig have today be it political, insecurity(boko haram), corruption, was a result of sin committed against God by our political leaders that maneuvered election results in their favour and goes to church to offer thanks giving to God .It is unthinkable that offered thanks to the devil in Gods sanctuary. They need to come out openly to ask God for forgiveness and give back the mandate to the those they stole from through rubber stamp INEC .
dis is nonsense
NOT HER SON BUT ANOTHER DID BUT REFUSED TO REVEAL THE SECRET HENCE THE SON CLAIMING RESPONSIBILITY TO DECEIVE THE VILLAGERS.
I support u omoba
correct man
woman is that the only where to enjoy your son money, son was it your father that say you should go and marry your mother to pay he bill that he didn’t complete. stupid thinking.
Abomination and insanity
A TABOO.IS A SIGN OF END TIME.PLEASE REPENT WOMAN.
EXACTLY….AN END TIME OCCURENCE AND MANIFESTATION. THEY TURNED THE PRINCIPLES OF MARRIAGE AND LIFE UPSIDE DOWN…HMMMMM, NEGLEGATION OF GOD’S WORD… PLEASE, HOW WILL GOD SEE THIS????
Honestly,these people do not deserve to continue to live in the midst of human beings.Take off there clothes and dresses, send them to the Zoo!!! Let them go in there and flagrantly display their animalistic instincts and goatish tendensies….tweeee.
You got it buddy
What is bad is bad no amount of justification can make evil good…abomination,stop it now or regret it in future.
It’s a TABOO! Tell them to go and read the Book of Leviticus Chapter 18 and Lev.20:11 and see how the Bible congratulates them.
These people are not human!
Is a devilish act an abomination
mio gborue ri!
It iis abomination ana also a curse to both mother and son
Good of you. Keep it up.
USELESS MOTHER AND SON
End time madness
This is an abomination,mother you re a disgrace to your nation,community,family&your generation.Repent break up the so called engagement.Son your generation is doomed forever by your mothers bewitchment except you repent of this evil,shame is your immediate gament¬ joy or glory.
yeu
Hmmm, woman dis is too bad n son u hav use ur hand to dig ur own gallon, Repent or elss ur end will b worster dan sodom n Gomorah.
bad life: stupid mothr
The story dosnt seems to be true, because vital info are lacking in the story. Most important the place where the incident took place.
why accused us for married 18year old lady imaging this nonsense
Its too bad for a mother sleeping with her son the bible say it went the end time will come what we don’t ear before we will ear it and what we don’t see before we will see it so that shows that the end time has come. Mother and son repent
Let us all pry for this accident about to happen.
Devil is working tirelessly to get pple n hs kindm cauz end tym has cme. so,true chrtns shuld b careful wth sch temptatn alwys to avoid dat
Devil is working tirelessly to get pple n hs kindm cauz end tym has cme. so,true chrtns shuld b careful wth sch temptatn alwys pry to avoid dat
THAT IS WHY SOME MOTHER DID NOT WANT THEIR SONS TO GET MARRIED. THEY MAY NOT DO THIS BUT WILL BLOCK ALL NECCESSARY AVENUE FOR THE GIRL
sola you are right dear , thats what some mothers do to their daughterinlaws, they may not go to the extreme of this ones but will never allow any woman that marry their son to have peace some of them motherinlaw go some extra miles to make life misrable for their daughter inlaw. but for the case of these love birds, they should have a rethink of what they about doing and repent.
The Boy is very stupid to agreed on such supidity idea.
VERY UNPLEASANT FOR EAR,REPULSIVE TO THE EYES.WHAT A SHAME.
Dis is realy bad, but what of women,men, boy and girls dat slep wit dose dat ar nt dere husbands and wives, is dat nt a taboo.
Dat woman is devilish. I sensed she charmed her son 2 commit dat abonimable act. D woman should b tortured 2 tell d truth
That is the only worst which I’have not ever heard since I’was born, infact, the truth is hidden somewhere else, let the investigation carries on.
I don’t believe this but if it is real. The Bible says when LUST conceived it will bring forth sin and when SIN also conceived it will bring forth DEATH. Meanwhile, if it is fabrication, let the fabricator stop such a thing b4 devil begins to manipulate people by luring them into such an ACT. Gay and Lesbianism life started with this kind of demonic thinking and utterances. Think POSITIVELY to help our SOCIETY.
They are from Calabar for it is right to do it in Calabar land. Obong of Calabar will bless the mariage.
This is not ordinary bc i cant believe that son marrying the mother
Dat foolish woman should be taken to the evel fuirest for tanishing her sons image.
Nawawo thing the happen wo…..
Abormination things
I have 15bricks (poem) for rebuilding a new nation. They are tested and found workable. My phone number -08031105694
I don’t see this as an abomination bc every body have the right to love and marry an one he/she love and the sun have chosen to marry his mother; so let them be.
u ar not addressing this to human being and we don’t now that of the sun but for human son is an abormination
u ar not addressing this to human being and we don’t now that of the sun but for human son is an abormination
On which universe the inccident took place and if reality the woman capture his son in a spiritual way and she will receive judgement on last day.
Wot a crazy world we are 2dae. C d foolish women and her stupid son iz even bold of saying wot dare did in d public.
This is abomination, d woman is a jezebel.
DIS S BABARIC SATANIC DEVILISH AD WKT
WHAT SHE CONCEIVED IS DEATH SHE CHARMED HER SON.to commit abonimable act in the name of not marry the late husband junior brother’men dont finish ne
Madam u and ur son pls don’t marry each other repend and JESUS the savior wil set u free, if not the devil has succeded in destroying ur entire lives.
Thank God they are Christian
WHAT a crazy, these kind of abomination may lead 2 earthquake MAY ALLAH Pbd ameen.
I hv never see such a stupid act from dis mother and son but i pray dat god will deliver them in Jesus name amen
As an indvdul, am nt suprsd in any way cus simila tins hav bin hapenin. its simply d end tim. one is set to mary ha 74 yr old fada, anoda was cut makin lov wt his four dautas afta divorcin deir moda for yrs bak, odas ar feedin on deir felow human bin, som ar sam sex mariag. so- all sorts of oditis deitis. we pray we shudnt b part of dem. its end tim my broda.
Is not written in quran or bible that mOther marry her sOn it is a ,shirk
I think it’s jst immagination, it’s not real.
This is so bad, if they did not stop it and beg God to forgive them punishment awaits them
May God save in Jesus name amen!
where are they from?
if sex is the sweetest thing on earth no amount of temptation can lead me sleep wit my mother.It is evil,pls mother and ur son repent for the day of the lord is at hand.
Is good to ask them which religion her then practicing for allowing you married your mother
they should tell us that it is just a joke.
No confession hell fire straight
Is too bad 4 a son to sleep with his moda
madam Want have u done 2 dis ur child why are decided to finish dis boy did way yyyyyyyyyyy any way may the lord touch u an let I realise ur mistake we pray u.
Woman u need Jesus, Son u also need Jesus to heal ur spiritual madness
my question is dis where does dis hapd ? if not d 2 holy books actually condem dis.
IT IS EVIL,WHAT A SINFUL WORLD,LORD HAVE MERCY.
Pls ask d woman that is claiming mother if he is her biological son? Maybe she didnt ever experence labour.Can she swear of her life that she gave birth to him?If the story is true let the community try this and see it.
They are attracting God’s wrath.
Both of them need help from a strong man of God . They need to be delivered.
A man is responsible fo any act done by him, so let the community punish both of them severe for it will serve as a detterance to others. Those people are worser than the devil, no sin is too small to punish and no sin is biger than to forgive better repent and ask for foprgiveness.
That’s bad
Nigeria in trouble, bad news every day, i wonder o
both of them are satanist from the pit of hell even freethinkers don,t do such.
They may both not saying the truth on less the intelligent villagers hav carried out their blood test to confirm their claim!I suggest This woman hav been having this guy b4 the death of the husband immediately the husband died she brought out one unknwn son(boy frd) to shw to the villager to avoid marring the brother in-law or to continue her hidden for years relationship. If not so as suggest then It is the sign of END TIME!!!
Not ordinarily,d mother had blindfolded him
wch state dis hapened..it cnt b possible..23yrs old son sleep wt her 40yrs old mother mba na lie…dis done anoda person bt d mother wnt to cover up bcos she hate her husband’s brother.she dnt wnt d son sufer frm his uncle…tink of it na haba hw did de feel y doing it
this is too bad of u mother and son
This Obiviously Nonsense
THE WORLD IS COME TO END
the woman is very jealous. ‘t might be the son looks so handsom definitely she shame her son. o. This world self story evry where.
were did it hpen? and whc state
we should not be ignorant of scripture in 1tim 4:1,2 and 2tim 3:1-6, if to say i would have said that sin of this generation have exceed the sin of sodom and gommorah. We should remember the words of our lord jesus christ in matt 24. The time is at hand eternity nearer than ever before.today is the day of salvation ,come to jesus for forgiveness and remission of sin.
IS DIS JUST FICTIONAL STORY OR REALITY ? DE WRITER DIDN’T TEL US THEIR NAMES ND WHERE THEY RE FRM. IF DIS IS TRUE THEN WE RE NOW WORST THAN SODOM ND GOMORA
i beg make sumbody help me look for professor Patrick to say sumtin because it is a taboo.
Plz blamers may we blame less bcos in dis guy state there z no girls .This may lead to fustration of sperm to be ejected bcos sperms multiple every minute. Son enjoy the little opportunity of yours.
what can i say, only d shadow of a beast can do dat. woman l command u to releasa d spell on dat boy in jesus name. i call upon d wrath of God in psalm 109 to meet u if u dont stop.
DIS MOTHER ND SON ARE EVIL STAY AWAY FROM THEM SO DAT GOD ANGER WILL NOT VISIT U
Dis thing dey said did not happen in nigeria though in an african country. It has nothing to do with religion cos d bible says we should not be ignorant of devices of d devil. Always pray for God’s mercy in dis perverse generation of ours.
Abomination! Cheii aru emeeee
God pls intervene in 2 this matter before get out hand, our pastors & imams shld star the operations very pass things are really fallen apart.
Dos dat read deya bible d should knw dat it is de sign of de endtime,and it is nt nomal.let pray 4dem.
How real is this story? And if it’s real,which part of the world did it happen?
IS 2 BAD 4 A TIN LIKE DAT 2 HAPPEN, THE END TIME HAS COME
I BELIEVE THAT MOTHER HAS USE JUJU FOR THE SON OR THEY BOTH OF THEM ARE EVIL DOER .ANY WAY END TIME IS ON GRAND
na film?or na dat kind storry storry tinz?na goat akuya i knw say fit do dat stupid tin o,hw person go d chop him mama cup again wit hm Danladi na waoo..may God save him.
I think he was adopted, and is only the mother that knows the truth, she can’t possibly do dat wit her real blood.
dis is madness and untrue dat boy is not d true son of his so-called mother
dis is madness and untrue dat boy is not d true son of his so-called mother
Eidangbe says d woman may hav adopted d boy when he was a baby. Certainly d boy is nt her biological child.anyway may God hav mercy on both of them
The true is that both of them don’t have a future ( GOD ) is merciful .
THE MUST HAVE RUN MAD, SHE SHOULD BE TAKEN TO SYCRATIC HOSPITAL FOR DIAGNOSING
THE woman MUST HAVE RUN MAD, SHE SHOULD BE TAKEN TO SYCRATIC HOSPITAL FOR DIAGNOSING
…truly they may not observe anything weird as regards their illicitly found love- affairs; it’s quite unspeakably anti- Yoruba Cultural Laws. It’s outrightly demonic!
dat is evil and satanic
What a great wonder? the world is coming to an end
Woman you have destroyed the whole generation of this boy
these Tanzanias are crazy , this is really a sign of end time.
the woman need prayers
Sin is sin.If you sleep with a girl or a woman that is not your wife is all sin and vise visal.Therefore,aboid sin and be save.If you remain a sinner the devil can cause you to do worse than the boy is doing.Jesus is the only remedy to sin!
i believ d son is under his mothers spell if not atlist the boy would have knw the gravity of the offence commited in front of his creator.
I cnt believe it, Wht a taboo!
IF THIS IS TRUE, PERHAPS, THEY ARE BEEN USED OR INITIATED BY THE SPIRITUAL DEMON PROMOTERS..S.D.P OF THIS WORLD, TO PROMOTE THIER END TIME MANIPULATIONS AND VICE VERSA….
May be the boy is not her biological child; the boy might have been adopted by the so called parents , I mean the deceased husband and the woman. What ever the case, this is an abomination.
It very bad, i tk is not biological child
wow, such is life, every one want to plan well, but for those people mother and son,is too bad.
She is mental, even its happened at that area where brother slept with her sister or father slept with his daugther, if it happen in Ondo State the woman can not longer live.
nice one
De punishment of dis pple r endlessly
she crazy
pls attention ,dis is d sign of his come men and woman get ready 4 his coming like a thief ,D LORD JESUS IS COMING SOON BE PREPARED 2 go with him
dat is pure evil
SHE IS HEARTLESS AND USELESS
i think,this story is not true,it lacks vital information like where is happened.
also the women on that picture is more than 40 yrs.
i don’t buy i><
i neva hear of a moda being maried wit ha son, well since it’s 2ru dey deserved a vry big punishment n afta d punistment d entire village dey com 4ro shld pursude dem out of d village n i want evrybody on earth shld shun dem 4eva infact dat moda n son deserved death! i said it.
eny way this is a big enimity
WHICH COUNTRY
WHICH STATE
WHICH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Remember! remember! remember! before stoning the woman and her son to death examine ur life properly if u ar leaving a life worthy of emulation b/c all sin are equal in the eye of the lord, we all need the grace of God to overcome the works of devil” may God forgive us
Very much short of words but in all God please have mercy on us all and by Your powerful Hands take out this destruction sword from satan & his agents . Mercy! Mercy!! Mercy!!! Oh Lord!
I dnt think that woman is her mother may be she is just a steP mother or she adopted the boy . But if she is truly the mother , she is nothing but Evil woman .and the son will fastly deasesd her self from her before the two of them will become the Queen and Prince in Hell.
This is tradigy.she blindfolded her son,so that the community should not accused her of promiscuity.the police should carry thourogh investigation.
inmature tradigy.they need to be throw in a lion den.
Dese useless boy &his wayward mom are d modern day version of D Biblical Nimrod dat slept with his mom &dey remain cursed & condemned for ever A culture dat permits a taboo such as dis is a terrible one Dis is y ppl like dat Donald Trumps are insulting blacks Im sure.dere is no constitution dat allows such abomination as being paraded by dose Children of perdition Dis incest taboo defied all religious cultural &moral norms Dat boy must be incarcerated !!
your right my g our christaindom has destroy so many things we left the way our forefathers and followed another realigeous way .
Infact this is to tell us that the world is coming to an end soon.
This news is very hard to believe not until i read it. May God have mercy on them because they don’t know what they are doing.
i cant judge them am not god the creator of the universe. since so called christainity dominate our african culture, so many evils happens amongst the christain fold go to churches today they only preach about prosperity , miracle,tite, anointing, healing e.t.c.non preaches repentance, forgiveness e.t.c. sorry for them . that is why i dont believe much in the church rather to the traditional way our forefathers follow bcouse they abstain them selves from many things god directed them. lastly god gave each continent of the world how they will be worshiping africans their own way ,europe and others their own way.
This is not good. They need deliverance
I WANT TO SEE THIS AS MERE FICTION. OTHERWISE, LET THE AUTHOR TELL US THEIR NAMES, ADDRESS, BOY’S PLACE OF WORK, NAME OF COMMUNITY, NAMES OF ELDERS WHO PRESIDED OVER THE MATTER. WHICH COUNTRY. WHEN DID IT HAPPEN. WHO IS THE HUSBAND’S BROTHER THAT OUGHT TO INHERIT HER. ABOVE ALL WHEN DID IT HAPPEN.
I STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT IT DID NOT HAPPEN. NO MENTION WAS MADE ABOUT THE WOMAN’S RELATIONS. WHERE IS SHE FROM?
THIS IS THE INFORMATION AGE. ANYTHING AND ANYBODY CAN BE INVESTIGATED NOW. THANK GOD FOR TECHNOLOGY.
young man ,u’v tryd….madam u also tryd..both of u hv purchase ticket to heaven…..shameless human beings…tufiakwa.
Signs of end time. Hv mercy oh Lord
listen…. if de both of don’t stop dt joke and said de real fact…….. BET ME, DE BOTH OF U WILL DE MYSTERIOUSLY……… REMEMBER ANANIAS AND SAPHERA IN DE BIBLE…… CAI………..
As big as babylon is a city of corruptions where all sorts of sins is there, woman n son come out frm that city if not God,,s anger is coming to way.God is slow in anger BUT….,..
All sin re dsame let us all pray 4 then nd stop junging then 4 d bible say we sould pray 4 others so dat our prayer b answer
People act like animals,i pray 4 God to protect us amin.
Na dem sabi
i wonder y a son will marry his mom
Dat is stupidity
May God help us ooh
Here mother is wasting son’s star and destiny and subjecting him to bad luck if they continued
Pls they need our prayers and not condemnation. Say a word of prayer 4 d mother and son. God love and mercy never end
hmmmm pls brethren this is a pure sign of end time as the scripture said.