The corpse of a 23-year-old lady has been found at a refuse dump in the Olomoore junction in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with a chunk of flesh severed from her body.

It was gathered that the victim, who was found on Sunday, was identified simply as Sitira, an apprentice hair dresser.

She was said to have been preparing for her graduation before the incident happened.

Many residents were said to have stormed the Lafenwa Police Division where the corpse was initially taken to by the police.

Sources gathered that late Sitira’s corpse was allegedly thrown off a moving vehicle at the Olomoore dump on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Littering the site were ladies items such as panties, brassieres, lipsticks and powder kits.

Some metres away from the spot where the items were seen, was the half-clothed Sitira’s corpse, with her armless camisole and leggings intact.

An observation of the corpse revealed that substantial flesh from Sitira’s right arm was cut off, with body fluid oozing out.

A middle-aged woman, Esther Adewuyi, who identified herself as a relative of Sitira, said the 23-year-old lady, who lost her only child two years ago, had been living with her mother in the Iberekodo area of the Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Adewuyi said, “Sitira was an apprentice at a hairdressing salon and she was last seen in their house around 10pm on Saturday where she and her mother discussed plans for her graduation.

“Nobody, including her younger siblings, knew when she went out.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that Sitira was killed and dumped at the site.

He said, “We found the corpse in the area but we have taken the corpse to a mortuary.

“We cannot confirm the cause of her death now, but preliminary investigation revealed that there was an injury in one of her arms and it looked like she was killed somewhere else.

“The positioning of the corpse showed that she was dumped in that place, but we cannot ascertain the cause of her death. We found her on a refuse dump.

“We cannot say it is kidnapping or ritual killing but we will conduct proper investigation on the incident.”