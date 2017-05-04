Nigerian televangelist and pastor, Tim Omotosho appeared in a South African court on Wednesday facing 22 charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Omotoso, 58, was arrested on April 21 when he landed in Port Elizabeth, initially facing two charges of sexual assault and two of trafficking.

The manner in which Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso lured teenage girls into sexual relations with him was laid out at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Tensions were high at the Court in the morning ahead of the appearance of the controversial pastor who is facing charges of sexual assault and human trafficking.

While groups sang struggle songs outside the building‚ inside a large contingent of people filled the corridor outside the courtroom where the pastor is to appear for his formal bail application.



The 58-year-old pastor with churches in Cape Town, Johannesburg, among others accused of molesting female congregants of his church including over 30 teenage girls. He was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Thursday, April 20.

Descriptions of how he would allegedly have the girls rub Vaseline on their thighs while telling them to recite Psalm 51 – a psalm that deals with sin and being cleansed – were read out in court.

Reading from a statement by investigating officer detective warrant officer Peter Plaatjies of the Hawks‚ state prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that the pastor would then tell the girls that If they spoke about the encounters they would be cursed and would die.

National Hawks spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the pastor was facing 22 charges related to contravening the sexual offences act stemming from sexual assault to human trafficking with possible additional charges to be added at a later stage.

The pastor is due back in court today.