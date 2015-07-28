A 16-year-old teenager, Tajudeen Azeez, is being detained at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba for allegedly killing a four-year-old boy, Ibrahim Hassan Jamiu.

The suspect was arrested by policemen from Ijanikin Police Station and transferred to SCID, Panti, for further investigations.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly lured the deceased to the back of Anglican Primary School, Ijanikin where he killed him in cold blood.

The suspect was said to have allegedly removed the deceased’s intestine and kidney before he was arrested.

In his confessional statement, the suspect alleged that one Osho promised to give him the sum of N50,000 if he could get vital human organs.

He said: “I live with my parents along Moshalashi Street, Ijanikin. The deceased is my neighbour’s son. Some time last month Osho promised to give me N50,000 if I could help get fresh human parts.

“At first, I did not want to succumb to the temptation but it kept coming. When I woke up this morning I saw Ibrahim at the back of house.

“I told him to escort me to a primary school not too far from house. The name of the school is Anglican Primary school Ijanikin.

“He followed me to the place. On arrival I stabbed him with a knife from behind. He fell down. I strangled him with a rope. I then cut his stomach open with the knife.”

The Acting Lagos Police Relations Officer (PPRO), Patricia Amadin, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident said the deceased has been deposited at government mortuary.

She said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ijanikin Police Station got an intelligence information about the activity of a boy seen behind a public primary school.

“Based on the strength of the information, the DPO and his men raced to the place. On arrival they found the lifeless body of a four year old boy while the suspect was soaked in the deceased blood.

“From close observation it was discovered that some vital organs such as the kidney and intestine had been removed from the deceased. All the organs were kept in a black nylon bag.”

Amadin who resumed work monday as the spokesperson of the command further revealed that the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station.

She said: “During interrogation, the suspect told the police that he was actually sent by a man whom he identified simply as Osho. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing Osho.”

Graphic photo of the dead boy below

Photo