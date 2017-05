The family of a former Super Eagles Coach, Late Shuaibu Amodu has been thrown into mourning with the death of his 12-year-old son, Suleman, on Sunday, May 14.

It was gathred the teenager died after a brief illness while on holidays in his home.

He was a JSS2 student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta.

Recall Shuaibu Amodu died at the age of 58 on June 11 2016.